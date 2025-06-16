Dan Lanning and Oregon are closing in on game-changing 5-Star commitment

Under the NIL and Transfer Portal era of College Football, the Oregon Ducks have started to build themselves into a force to be reckoned with. The biggest reason for Oregon's ascent into National Championship contenders has been their ability to recruit with Dan Lanning's talent alongside the power of Phil Knight and Nike.

As the 2026 recruiting cycle heats up, everyone has been waiting for the Oregon Ducks to start heating up as they've shown they can do over the past several cycles. As things currently stand, Oregon holds the Nation's 8th ranked class but, with just 8 commitments on board, Dan Lanning and his staff have plenty of work to do building out this class.

Oregon lands prediction for elite safety Jett Washington

On Sunday, the Oregon Ducks received their best bit of news to date as On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that the Ducks will land 5-star safety recruit Jett Washington.

FONG BOMB: On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Oregon to land 5-star safety Jett Washington🦆



Washington is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.



On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings lists Jett Washington as a 5-star recruit ranking as the 27th ranked player in the Country, the 3rd ranked safety in the class, and the top player out of Nevada. Washington is the nephew of NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant which would only make landing the elite safety a cooler addition for the Ducks.

At 6-foot-5, Washington already has the physical tools to step into College Football and make an impact early on in his career. Washington boasts elite ball skills along with rarely seen physicality for a defensive back which will make him an exciting player for any program once he steps on campus.

Landing Jett Washington would give the Oregon Ducks their second 5-star commitment in this class as he'd join Tight End Kendre Harrison. As the recruiting class progresses, Oregon is in a great spot with 5-stars Immanuel Iheanacho, Ryder Lyons, and Richard Wesley which will make the Summer an exciting period to follow.

