Dan Lanning going all-in to steal 5-star commit away from Ohio State and Ryan Day

Though he has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since the summer of 2023, the recruitment for 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. isn't over. Nope, not even close. The 6-5, 205-pounder has been taking other visits, including one to Oregon this week.

This of course isn't the first time the elite prospect has made his way over to Eugene to meet with the Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning. It also won't be his last visit either, as he's going to be taking an official to campus later this year.

Oregon continues to make an impact on Henry, who appeared to be having a great time during his most recent unofficial. On Friday, Henry posted a photo of him and Lanning and he was all smiles. Yup, the Oregon HC is doing everything he can to try and flip the youngster.

Oregon is working overtime to flip 5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.

Henry has an official visit scheduled with Oregon for June 6. We don't have to tell you, but that visit could make a massive impact when it comes time to make a final decision. Oregon isn't the only program getting an OV from Henry, though, as he'll also make his way over to Miami and USC.

Then on June 20, his final official is scheduled for a return trip to Columbus to talk about his future in the Big Ten with Ryan Day and Brian Hartline. While Henry is a verbal pledge and has said he's locked in with the Buckeyes, Oregon appears like it's gaining momentum in this race.

That's of course not good for Day/Hartline, as Henry is the No. 2 wide receiver in the country, No. 2 prospect from California and No. 9 player nationally for the 2026 class. The Ohio State faithful are fired up about this kid's potential, as he's got a bright future. If Lanning has his way, that bright future will be on full display in the Pacific Northwest and not in the Buckeye State.