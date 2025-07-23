Dan Lanning takes aim at tampering, ending up in the crosshairs himself

In the new era of College Football, money is the name of the game as NIL, the transfer portal, and revenue sharing have created a form of free agency. While it wasn't intended to happen this way, the blue bloods can now poach anyone from any given roster as they can simply out spend smaller schools. Oregon has been one of the prime examples of this as with the backing of Phil Knight and Nike, the Ducks can land any recruit they want.

The biggest downside of this modern era is that tampering has run rampant in College Football. Most coaches will keep quiet when their player is tampered with but, Wisconsin has taken it to the greatest lengths suing Miami for tampering with defensive back Xavier Lucas.

Dan Lanning demands crackdown on tampering—But he’s not without blame

At Big Ten Media Days' Dan Lanning was asked about whether or not there needs to be penalties for tampering to which the Oregon Head Coach called for the rules to be changed.

"Yes. There have to be consequences to those actions, if not there will be actions like that" Dan Lanning

While everyone will agree that tampering is an issue that needs to be addressed, there's a clear issue with Dan Lanning being the messenger. After the 2024-25 College Football season, the Oregon Ducks were accused by name of tampering with a star player from Boise State.

Boise State Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter named Oregon specifically when one of his players was offered a massive pay day without entering the transfer portal.

"I know for a fact that just last week, after the Fiesta Bowl, one of the key starters on defense got a call from the Oregon Ducks offering him $700,000" Dirk Koetter

Dan Lanning and Oregon calling for changes to the tampering rules is like the pot calling the kettle black. The Ducks have already been accused of tampering this year and there may be several other cases where opposing coaches bit their tongue or didn't even know about an offer Oregon made to a player.

Policing tampering is an impossible ask and whether or not any rules will be put in place remains to be seen.

