Dan Mullen has UNLV poised to dominate the new-look Mountain West

During the 2025 spring practice season, I wrote a feature on the UNLV football program. In that piece, I touched on the idea that the hiring of Dan Mullen would mark the beginning of a fruitful new era for the Rebels — one that would truly begin to take shape in 2026.

Fast forward to today, and here we are.

It’s mid-June, and the kickoff to the 2026 season is rapidly approaching. So, are Dan Mullen and the Rebels ready to seize control of the new-look Mountain West Conference?

The short answer is yes.

For starters, the 2025 campaign was a superb introduction to the Dan Mullen era. While UNLV ultimately failed to dethrone Boise State before the Broncos departed for greener Pac-12 pastures, the Rebels still reached the 10-win mark, finishing 10-4 overall. They also earned a berth in the 2025 Mountain West Championship Game thanks to a strong 6-2 conference record.

Beyond last year’s success, Mullen has recruited at an impressive level, just as many expected given his SEC pedigree. As a result, UNLV’s 2026 recruiting class ranked first in the Mountain West, according to 247Sports.

Mullen has brought in 47 new players, including 12 transfers from Power Four programs. The most notable addition is quarterback Jackson Arnold. The former Oklahoma and Auburn signal-caller was once a five-star recruit and one of the most highly touted prospects in the country coming out of Denton, Texas.

Naturally, Arnold’s collegiate career hasn’t gone according to plan. If it had, he’d still be playing for one of those SEC powers. Even so, this is a player with immense talent and upside — the type of athlete who likely never would have considered UNLV without a coach of Mullen’s stature leading the program.

I suspect Arnold will finally find his footing in Las Vegas and emerge as one of the Mountain West’s premier quarterbacks.

Just as importantly, UNLV enters 2026 with a significantly easier path to a conference title. Boise State is gone. So are Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State, all of whom left for the Pac-12.

As a result, the Rebels appear to have a firm grip on the inside track to the Mountain West crown. From my perspective, New Mexico — which finished 9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play last season — and North Dakota State, the former FCS dynasty that captured 10 national championships, represent UNLV’s stiffest competition entering the year.

Needless to say, Dan Mullen has the Rebels primed to dominate the new-look Mountain West. The only remaining question is whether UNLV can do more than win the conference.

Can the Rebels roll to an undefeated season and crash the College Football Playoff?