Dave Aranda will not be anyone's defensive coordinator next year, Baylor confirms
Baylor's Dave Aranda will remain as head coach for the 2025 season, as confirmed by a school spokesperson. This decision follows a remarkable turnaround season for the Bears, as detailed in an ESPN report.
After a challenging start of 2-4 and 0-3 in Big 12 play, Baylor surged to bowl eligibility with a 49-35 win over West Virginia. This victory marked the team's first-ever win in Morgantown and brought their season record to 6-4. The Bears are now riding a four-game winning streak, showcasing a rejuvenated team under Aranda's leadership.
Aranda, who previously served as LSU’s defensive coordinator during their 2019 national championship run, has had a rollercoaster tenure at Baylor. His second season as head coach in 2021 was a standout, as the team captured the Big 12 title with a 12-2 record and earned a No. 5 postseason ranking. However, the following seasons saw the Bears struggling, posting 6-7 and 3-9 records, placing Aranda on the hot seat.
To address these challenges, Aranda made significant changes for the 2024 season. He replaced offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes with Jake Spavital, aiming to create a more dynamic offense. This shift paid off, as Baylor’s offense improved from averaging 23.1 points per game last season to 35.1 points this year.
Redshirt freshman running back Bryson Washington emerged as a star, making history as one of the few players in Big 12 history with four touchdowns in consecutive games.
Aranda also assumed defensive play-calling duties from Matt Powledge. While the cost of Aranda’s buyout reportedly hovered near $17 million, according to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the school’s decision to retain him signals confidence in the program’s upward trajectory.
This bounce-back season could mark the beginning of a new era for Baylor football under Aranda’s guidance.
While many college football fans penciling Dave Aranda as a potential option for a defensive coordinator, this confirms that he'll still be in Baylor and teams will have to look elsewhere if they want to find an elite assistant.