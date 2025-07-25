Dave Doeren sends fiery message about rematch against East Carolina

Fireworks always ensue when two In-State opponents meet in College Football especially when it marks the final game of the season for each program. Last season, NC State and East Carolina both went bowling and drew each other as opponents in the Go Bowling Military Bowl where NC State scored 14 unanswered points to take a 21-20 lead over ECU. The Pirates then ended the game in dramatic fashion as Rahjai Harris ripped off an 86 yard game winning touchdown with 1:33 left in the game.

The game truly got out of hand as East Carolina looked to wind out the clock as Freshman wide receiver stole NC State defensive back Tamarcus Cooley's towel leading to an all out brawl on the field. The full field brawl led to 8 players being ejected and one referee was left bleeding after trying to break the fight up leaving a sour taste in both fanbases mouths'.

While Tamarcus Cooley is now at LSU, the Wolfpack won't have to wait long as these two teams will face off once again to start the season. At the 2025 ACC Kickoff, NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren let his feelings be known with an incredible quote about how he wants to play ECU.

"I don’t want to just win that game. I want to beat the shit out of that team, not because of them but because of how we played. I told our team in the locker room, that’s the most embarrassed I’ve ever been as a coach — not because we lost but because of how we behaved at the end of it." Dave Doeren

The fact that these two programs will face off again to start the season is incredible and the bad blood will certainly run through in this matchup. While Tamarcus Cooley is no longer at NC State, Yannick Smith is still with ECU which will certainly keep this matchup entertaining.

The Pirates and the Wolfpack will face off on Thursday, August 28th from Carter-Finley Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

