The College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship has long been a marquee event in the sports world, drawing millions of viewers each year. This year's championship showdown between two of the biggest brands in college football—Ohio State and Notre Dame—was no exception.

With 22.1 million viewers tuning in, it was the most-watched non-NFL sporting event of the year​. However, that figure represents a significant decline compared to previous seasons, and it raises some important questions about the long-term health of the CFP’s viewership.

National Championship Ratings Over the Years

Here’s a look at the national championship TV ratings over the past decade:

2014 (Ohio State vs. Oregon): 33.9 million

33.9 million 2015 (Alabama vs. Clemson): 26.7 million

26.7 million 2016 (Alabama vs. Clemson): 26.0 million

26.0 million 2017 (Alabama vs. Georgia): 28.4 million

28.4 million 2018 (Clemson vs. Alabama): 25.3 million

25.3 million 2019 (LSU vs. Clemson): 25.6 million

25.6 million 2020 (Alabama vs. Ohio State): 18.7 million

18.7 million 2021 (Georgia vs. Alabama): 22.6 million

22.6 million 2022 (Georgia vs. TCU): 17.2 million (lowest in CFP history)

17.2 million (lowest in CFP history) 2023 (Michigan vs. Washington): 25.1 million

25.1 million 2024 (Ohio State vs. Notre Dame): 22.1 million​.

While the numbers still represent strong viewership compared to other sports, the steady decline—especially after a year featuring two of the biggest programs in the country—should not be overlooked.

Possible Reasons for the Decline

It’s easy to blame external factors for the drop in ratings, such as the fact that this year’s game fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and coincided with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. However, those factors alone don't fully explain why fewer people tuned in for a championship game featuring two of college football’s most storied programs​.

A significant factor could be the expanded 12-team playoff format. With Ohio State and Notre Dame playing three CFP games in December before reaching the final, some fans may have experienced fatigue from seeing the same teams multiple times in a short span. Perhaps the SEC and Big Ten should take notice of that fact before they split off from the rest of college football.

The increased volume of playoff games, while intended to generate excitement, might have inadvertently diluted the significance of the championship game itself.

Should ESPN and CFP Be Concerned?

There’s no doubt that ESPN is still pleased with the overall performance of the expanded playoff format. The first round of games averaged 10.6 million viewers, while the quarterfinals reached 16.9 million, and the semifinals hit 19.2 million​.

However, when comparing those numbers to last year, the semifinals saw a 17% drop. This suggests that while the format brings more games to the table, it hasn't necessarily sustained the same level of excitement as previous years.

It's too early to make any definitive conclusions about the expanded format’s long-term impact. However, this year's decline should at least prompt some internal discussions among CFP decision-makers and ESPN executives as they look ahead to future seasons. Can the expanded field maintain excitement throughout December and still deliver a must-watch finale in January? That remains to be seen.

Looking Ahead

As the College Football Playoff continues to evolve, the challenge will be to keep fans engaged from start to finish. Whether that means adjusting the schedule, reconsidering how games are marketed, creating a more diverse field, or ensuring that championship matchups remain compelling, there’s clearly some work to be done.

For now, the numbers suggest that while the CFP remains a massive draw, there may be trouble brewing beneath the surface. If ratings continue to slide in the coming years, it could force a reevaluation of the expanded playoff format and its impact on the sport’s biggest stage.

Read More