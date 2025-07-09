Deion Sanders Big 12 Media Days quote brings more uncertainty to Colorado's QB battle

The Big 12 Conference is gathered at the star in Frisco, Texas for the conference's media days which always bring intrigue. While there may be better teams in attention, everyone stops when Deion Sanders steps to the stage as Coach Prime can send everyone into a frenzy. Before Colorado even arrived on site, the buzz had started as Deion Sanders announced which players he'd be bringing including two quarterbacks.

This season Deion Sanders is tasked with replacing the only quarterback he's coached at the college level as his son Shedeur Sanders is off to the NFL. During the recruiting cycle, Colorado picked up a massive win landing highly touted recruit Julian "Juju" Lewis. While Lewis brings a ton of promise, Sanders also needed experience and he went out and landed one of the top transfer quarterbacks in Liberty's Kaidon Salter.

When Salter committed to the Buffaloes it seemed almost guaranteed that he'd start week 1 given that he's spending his senior season in Boulder.

Deion Sanders pours cold water on Kaidon Salter being handed the job

During his time with the media on Wednesday, Deion Sanders addressed bringing two quarterbacks to the event and it turns out, this isn't exactly Kaidon Salter's job.

"We brought both of them because I don’t know which one is going to start." Deion Sanders

Sanders was then instantly hit with follow up questions about whether the team would play two quarterbacks or if playing both in the same game was possible to which Sanders have a more in-depth explanation into the situation.

"Yeah. Long as they’re doing their jobs and we’re winning, we definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon is off the chain. He’s been there, done that, he can get the job done. I wouldn’t have brought him here if I didn’t trust him.



But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him, I love what he brings to the table. I don’t know how it’s going to play out, as long as it plays out. We can’t lose either way, with either of those two." Deion Sanders

In figuring out who will start this season, Deion Sanders has an incredibly tough juggling act to handle. On one hand, Sanders has an experienced veteran with a ton of talent in Kaidon Salter who will have an easier time transitioning into the new offense. On the other hand, Sanders signed an elite recruit in Julian Lewis who at worst he'd like to get experience before next season while also ensuring he doesn't lose him to the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes quarterback battle will likely play out through the Summer but, it will be one of the most interesting storylines to follow when the Buffaloes season kicks off.

