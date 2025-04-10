Deion Sanders dealt mysterious blow, key Colorado starter no longer with program

Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program have been dealt a difficult blow, with a lot of mystery surrounding a key starter's departure.

According to reports, Isaiah Augustave — Colorado’s leading rusher from last season — is no longer with the team. No big social media farewell, no explanation from the staff, no drama—just a quiet exit confirmed by DNVR’s Scott Procter. It’s a bit of a head-scratcher, especially given the role he played in the Buffaloes’ turnaround season.

Augustave transferred in from Arkansas and made an instant impact in 2024, racking up 384 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while adding 53 receiving yards on nine catches. Sure, Colorado was still very much a pass-first team with Shedeur Sanders slinging it, but Augustave was their go-to guy on the ground during that 8-4 campaign that sent them to the Alamo Bowl. So, seeing him go without a reason is strange to say the least.

Still, despite Augustave’s production, this isn’t exactly a season-derailing loss for Coach Prime and company. If we’re being honest, running back is probably the one position on this roster where they’ve got some solid options—and the spring transfer window is still open if they want to bring someone in.

Right now, it sounds like Colorado will lean on Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch, and redshirt freshman Brandon Hood to carry the load. Hayden, in particular, has the potential to be a difference-maker if he can stay healthy and find a rhythm in this offense. Welch brings some versatility and explosiveness, and Hood is one of those guys who’s quietly been developing and might just be ready for a breakout.

It’s also worth noting that the Buffaloes have some bigger fish to fry this offseason. Between Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders heading off to the NFL Draft, and a new quarterback joining the room in Kaidon Salter, there are plenty of storylines to watch.

