Deion Sanders turning the spring game into a preseason matchup would be a win for everyone

Deion Sanders has never been one to follow the crowd, and he's now standing out for a proposal that would be a major win for all parties involved.

Instead of the typical intrasquad scrimmage, where teams essentially play themselves in front of a crowd that’s there more for the atmosphere than the actual competition, Sanders wants Colorado to take the field against another team. And honestly, it makes too much sense for the sport not to move in this direction.

“To have a competitive game against your own guys kind of gets monotonous," he said via On3. " You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way. Everybody kind of knows each other. I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game.”

He’s not wrong.

"I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now."

A college football preseason spring game would be a win for everyone

Think about the benefits. If Power 4 programs scheduled a Group of 5 or in-state FCS team for a controlled spring scrimmage, everyone would win:

More Meaningful Games: Spring games would go from glorified practice sessions to competitive matchups that actually tell coaches something about their teams.

Increased Fan Engagement: Colorado's spring game is already scheduled to be nationally televised on ESPN2, but imagine if it featured a real opponent? Something tells us we'd see more tickets purchased and more fans tuning in across the country.

Some programs are already moving away from traditional spring games. Nebraska outright canceled its spring game this year, while schools like Oklahoma and Ole Miss are hosting alternative events. Sanders’ idea could be the next logical step in that evolution.

Sanders isn't the only coach to have mentioned this — Clemson's Dabo Swinney, for example, has been very vocal about wanting to a preseason for college football — so it will be interesting to see if those changes end up happening for the sport or not.

