Deion Sanders fans are upset with latest snub of Colorado coach

You’d think by now that Deion Sanders would be a lock for any conversation about the biggest names in college football.

Whether it’s for what he’s done at Colorado, the cultural wave he’s created, or just the sheer star power he brings to the sideline, Coach Prime is the story nearly every weekend. So when EA Sports dropped the deluxe edition cover for College Football 26—featuring a stacked lineup of players, coaches, and even a referee—Colorado fans were ready to see their guy front and center.

But they didn’t.

Instead, Sanders was completely left off the cover. And let’s just say… that did not sit well with his supporters.

Colorado fans think it's intentional

Look, EA Sports knew what they were doing. This year’s game is a big one—it’s only the second installment since the franchise made its long-awaited comeback, and for the first time ever, real-life head coaches are being included in the game. That’s a major selling point. So the fact that seven Power Four coaches made it onto the cover, and Deion didn’t? That’s not just a snub—it’s a message.

And to make matters worse, there’s a not-so-subtle dig baked right in. A Nebraska fan is holding a license plate on the cover that reads “BEAT CU.” So not only is Colorado’s coach missing, but the rivalry itself is getting mocked. Fans noticed. Fast.

It’s not like Deion was unwilling to be involved, either. Last year, he said in a video, “EA Sports, we do business.” That sounded like an open invitation to collaborate. Maybe it didn’t work out behind the scenes. Maybe EA didn’t want to pay. Or maybe they wanted to avoid the circus. But the omission is glaring.

Instead, the game will feature standout freshmen Ryan Williams (Alabama) and Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) on the standard edition. They’re deserving. But again—this isn’t about them. This is about what EA left out.

And let’s be honest, Deion Sanders is more recognizable than most of the folks they did put on the deluxe edition. Whether you love him or can’t stand him, you know who he is, and that kind of visibility is gold when you’re marketing a video game.