Deion Sanders sends warning to his Colorado players ahead of summer

Deion Sanders isn’t one to stay silent for long, especially when it comes to his players. With the 2025 season on the horizon and expectations growing in Boulder, Coach Prime decided it was time to deliver a message—loud and clear.

And while it came in the form of a Sunday morning social media post, the impact was anything but casual.

“All my @CUBuffsFootball PLAYERS & STAFF. I love u @ I miss u. Please be safe & don’t do anything to jeopardize your opportunity to be a Professional,” Sanders wrote. “Be careful out there because everyone around u ain’t really down for u and everybody else is just there. #Truth #CoachPrime.”

Colorado’s Pivotal Summer

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for Colorado football. With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter gone to the NFL, the team is entering a new phase. The upcoming quarterback battle between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis will likely define the program’s direction for the next few seasons. Salter brings college experience, but Lewis is the future—and Coach Prime knows how important it is to keep the locker room locked in during the transition.

Sanders’ warning wasn’t just about staying out of trouble—it was about staying focused. There’s a reason he’s preached professionalism from day one. He knows what it takes to make it, and more importantly, what it takes to blow it. With his players being watched more than ever, thanks to the media spotlight and the influence of social media, there’s no room for careless mistakes.

Despite some speculation about his long-term plans, Sanders recently put those rumors to bed with a five-year, $54 million extension—making him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12. That deal doesn’t just send a message to his players. It tells the entire college football world that Coach Prime is committed to building something lasting in Boulder.

Colorado will once again open its season under the lights, hosting Georgia Tech at Folsom Field on August 29 in a primetime ESPN slot.

