Deion Sanders has the best response yet to troll on social media

Deion Sanders recently gave the perfect response to a troll, something that most on social media could be better off living out.

Romans 12:20 says, “If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.” In other words, the best way to deal with hate isn’t to meet it with more hostility, but with kindness. That’s exactly what Deion Sanders did when he encountered a particularly harsh comment about his son, Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is no stranger to criticism, whether it's about his coaching at Colorado, his handling of the transfer portal, or even his outspoken personality. But this time, the negativity was aimed at his son. A fan on social media took a shot at Shedeur for deciding not to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, calling the decision “embarrassing” and going as far as to say he “won’t amount to anything.”

You should be embarrassed to have your son Shadeur not throw at the combine



He’ll never amount to anything and you should be dissatisfied — Chase🐅Prophecy (@JChaseProphecy) February 26, 2025

Plenty of coaches would have fired back, and let’s be honest, Sanders could have easily replied in anyway that he could've wanted. But instead, he chose a different route.

“God is so good to me and all my kids,” Sanders responded. “I pray u feel this same feeling that I'm experiencing with your kids. Praying for u my man. God bless u.”

God is so good to me and All my kids. I pray u feel this same feeling that I'm experiencing with your kids. Praying for u my man. God bless u https://t.co/bspbWqshTC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 26, 2025

That’s about as graceful as a response can get. Rather than engaging in negativity, he turned the situation into a moment of faith and goodwill, something Sanders has always been vocal about. It was a perfect example of not just brushing off criticism, but responding in a way that disarms the person delivering it.

As far as Shedeur Sanders is concerned, he is listed as a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders has been mocked as high as the No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, but it remains to be seen just where he'll end up falling.

Read More