Deion Sanders believes the NFL will limit Travis Hunter's potential

Deion Sanders has never been one to hold back his opinions, especially when it comes to the future of his players.

Recently, during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Coach Prime made it clear that he sees Colorado star Travis Hunter as a “generational player.” However, he also expressed skepticism about whether NFL teams will let Hunter continue playing on both sides of the ball.

Sanders, who himself was a rare two-way player in the NFL, believes that many coaches simply won’t allow it. “Coaches won’t allow it because they can’t fathom what they can’t do themselves,” he stated.

He emphasized that the challenge isn’t Hunter’s talent—it’s the mindset of those in power. While Hunter has thrived under Sanders’ guidance at Colorado, seamlessly switching between offense and defense, Sanders is convinced that the league will limit his opportunities once he reaches the pros.

The argument isn’t about Hunter’s ability. In Sanders’ eyes, the young star is not only the best player in the upcoming draft but also one of the smartest. He pointed out that Hunter carries a 4.0 GPA, proving that he has the intelligence to handle complex NFL schemes. Still, despite Hunter’s undeniable skill and football IQ, Sanders suspects that teams will pigeonhole him into one role, likely as a cornerback.

While the NFL has seen two-way players in the past, few have done it at an elite level for an extended period. The physical demands are grueling, and teams often prefer to maximize a player’s longevity by focusing on a single position. That said, if there’s anyone who could break the mold, it’s Travis Hunter.

With the NFL Scouting Combine approaching, all eyes will be on Hunter to see if teams are willing to embrace his versatility or if they’ll force him to choose between offense and defense. Sanders has already shown the football world how to utilize Hunter—but will the NFL follow his lead?

