Deion Sanders may have coached his last game in Colorado, new report shares

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reportedly had conversations with Deion Sanders regarding the team’s head coaching position.

This news, first reported by Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, has fans buzzing about the possibility of “Coach Prime” bringing his charisma and winning mentality to Dallas. While nothing formal has been scheduled, there appears to be mutual interest.

The Cowboys are in the market for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy following a five-season stint. Enter Sanders, who played five iconic seasons in Dallas from 1995 to 1999 and was a key part of their 1995 Super Bowl-winning team. His ties to the city, coupled with his leadership prowess, make him a natural candidate.

However, it’s important to note that Sanders has been vocal about his current focus on the Colorado Buffaloes. After leading the program to a remarkable turnaround, including a 9-4 season in 2024, he’s become a prominent figure in college football. Sanders has repeatedly stated that his NFL coaching dreams would only be rekindled under one condition—being able to coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

But could the allure of coaching the Cowboys change his mind? Jerry Jones has always admired Sanders’ ability to recruit and inspire players, once praising his unparalleled skills in building a team. If Jones is serious about making a splash, Sanders could be the perfect fit to revitalize America’s Team.

Still, with Dak Prescott locked in as the team’s quarterback, it remains to be seen whether Sanders would want to step into a role without his sons on the roster — unless the Cowboys would be willing to trade Prescott and start fresh with Shedeur as their quarterback.

Cowboys fans will have to stay tuned, but one thing’s for sure—Deion Sanders isn’t closing the door on the NFL completely. And if any team could pull him back in, it might just be the Cowboys.

