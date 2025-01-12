NFL team provides update on snagging Deion Sanders from Colorado

Deion Sanders' name has been swirling in NFL coaching rumors ever since the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach position opened up. But despite reports that Sanders has “strong interest” in the role, it appears the feeling isn’t mutual.

A recent report claimed that representatives tied to the Colorado Buffaloes head coach reached out to the Raiders to express his interest. However, according to sources cited by The Athletic, the Raiders have "zero interest" in pursuing the current Colorado head coach. Instead, their focus seems to be set on more conventional candidates, including Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, and Steve Spagnuolo, who have already interviewed for the role​​.

Sanders' coaching journey has been a whirlwind, with an impressive turnaround at Colorado after a tough first year. He has shown that his leadership can reshape programs, bolstering his reputation with star players like Heisman winner Travis Hunter and his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, shining on the field.

Yet, Deion has made it clear that he wouldn’t consider an NFL move unless it was the right opportunity. With the Raiders sitting on the No. 6 pick in the draft, speculation about drafting Shedeur Sanders has only fueled the conversation. However, it looks like the Raiders aren’t interested in shaking things up with such a high-profile, unconventional hire.

For now, it would seem that Sanders will remain in Colorado, but we wouldn't be surprised at all if he got an opportunity to make the leap at some point before his career comes to a close.

The real question remains: will another NFL team take a chance on Sanders in the near future, or will Coach Prime continue building his legacy in college football? For now, the NFL appears content with watching from the sidelines while Sanders stays committed to his path.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are projected to go in the top-10 of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

