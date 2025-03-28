Deion Sanders puts NFL rumors to bed with massive contract extension

So much for those NFL whispers.

Deion Sanders is staying put in Boulder. After a whirlwind two-year stretch where he turned Colorado football from a punchline into a national headline, Coach Prime just inked a deal that signals he's not going anywhere anytime soon. The University of Colorado approved a five-year, $54 million contract extension that will keep Sanders at the helm through the 2029 season, reports from On3 confirm.

That’s right—$10 million per year to start, ramping up to $12 million by the end of the deal. That’s NFL money, and it's being handed out by a college program that was considered irrelevant just a few seasons ago. Talk about a glow-up.

Deion Sanders and Colorado will be together for the long-term

This extension does a couple of things. First, it shuts down any speculation that Sanders might bolt for the pros—specifically, those Dallas Cowboys rumors that seemed to follow him like a shadow. Second, it proves Colorado is all-in. And we’re not just talking about the athletic department. The Board of Regents approved this deal, and that's a crazy amount of money coming from Colorado, which is on par with many of the big coaches around the country, including Ryan Day, Kirby Smart, and Dabo Swinney.

“We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be,” Sanders said. “It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world.”

He followed that up with a joke, asking if anyone had a five-bedroom home with some acreage for sale. But make no mistake—he’s serious about staying and building something special.

In his first season with Colorado, the Buffaloes went 4-8. That record might not sound impressive, but the buzz around the team was off the charts. Then in 2024, they shocked just about everybody with a 9-4 finish in their first year back in the Big 12. And with the College Football Playoff expanding, Colorado is suddenly in the conversation again.

Sanders has consistently defied expectations. People doubted him when he started at Jackson State. They doubted him when he made the leap to Colorado. And now, he’s one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, with a program that’s very much on the rise.

With the new deal locked in, Sanders now has the backing to take Colorado to the next level. Recruiting is going to keep heating up, the spotlight isn’t going anywhere, and the Buffs are going to continue being one of the most talked-about teams in the country. And, for now, the NFL rumors are done.

