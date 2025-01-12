Deion Sanders reveals his involvement will affect Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft pick

Deion Sanders, the outspoken head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, is making headlines again—this time for his candid comments about his son Shedeur Sanders' NFL future.

During a recent interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Coach Prime made it clear that while he’s not picking favorites among NFL teams, there are some franchises he wants Shedeur to avoid altogether.

“It’s not like that,” Deion explained. “It’s not who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for. So it’s not like that.”

The Hall of Famer's concerns aren’t random. Drawing from his own legendary NFL career—which includes two Super Bowl wins and six All-Pro selections—Deion hinted that he knows what goes on behind the scenes in the league. “I know what’s behind the curtain,” he continued. “We ain’t got to get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it.”

Shedeur Sanders has become a top NFL prospect after a standout season at Colorado. With a 74% completion rate, over 4,100 passing yards, and 37 touchdowns, he’s cemented his spot as one of the most exciting players to watch. Some analysts predict he could be a top-five draft pick, with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him as the No. 1 quarterback in his latest draft update.

“It’s almost like, you’ve got a child that’s going into an occupation that you already dominated in,” he said. “And you don’t think I’m not gonna sit there like a navigational system and tell him, ‘Take a right, right there. Take a left right there.’ That’s what I’m called to do. That’s my son. I’m not finna let my son get down in no foolishness.”

As the Tennessee Titans currently hold the top pick in the upcoming draft, the buzz around where Shedeur might land continues to grow.

