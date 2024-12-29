Deion Sanders can't hold back tears during emotional TV moment before coaching his sons one last time

Deion Sanders, affectionately known as "Coach Prime," shared a heartfelt moment before the final game of the Colorado Buffaloes' season in the Alamo Bowl.

As a father and coach, this matchup against BYU marked the last time Sanders would coach his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur, on the same field. For Deion, this moment went beyond football; it was a bittersweet farewell to a unique family chapter.

Shilo, a safety, is wrapping up his college eligibility, while Shedeur, the standout quarterback, is anticipated to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Both sons have been instrumental in transforming Colorado’s football program under their father’s guidance. They started their journey with Deion at Jackson State and joined him at Colorado in late 2022, helping elevate the team from underdog status to Big 12 contenders.

In addition to coaching his sons for the last time, Deion Sanders is also coaching Travis Hunter — the Heisman Trophy winner — who has been with him every stop of the way, as well.

In an emotional pre-game interview, Deion reflected on their shared journey, saying, “The journey, it’s been a tremendous journey. I’m seeing when they first put on uniforms, when they first started. The good, the bad, the indifference. The ups and the downs. I’m thankful and appreciative.”

An emotional Deion Sanders in his pregame interview before the Alamo Bowl pic.twitter.com/JYODIaZtKA — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 29, 2024

Overcome with emotion, he stepped away, visibly moved by the significance of the moment.

Deion’s pride isn’t just about his sons' athletic accomplishments—it’s about the memories they’ve created together, from youth football to this final collegiate game.

Sanders is expected to remain the head coach of Colorado moving forward, though there have been rumors tying him to the Dallas Cowboys. At this time, though, there's no reason to believe that Sanders will be anywhere other than Boulder, Colorado next football season as he continues to build that program.

