Despite a tough end of the season Miami may not be out of playoff contention.
Tuesday night will be very interesting to see how the committee views Miami in the final playoff standings show before the final decision are made. Many think the Hurricanes are done after losing their final game on the road to Syracuse last weekend. There is a feeling that their schedule was pretty weak compared to other teams vying for the final playoff spot who don't have a game to play on Championship Saturday. Many feel Alabama is the favorite to get the last spot, but maybe the committee still finds value with Miami.
The best thing going for the Canes against the likes of an SEC team like Alabama, South Carolina, or Ole Miss is that they only have 2 losses on the season. Despite maybe not having a great win on the season, their early season win in Gainesville looks better by the week. It may be a little different if Florida and Miami played now, but we can only go off of what we actually say on the field. They were able to win in Gainesville unlike Lane Kiffin's Rebels. Miami may not have a better win compared to Alabama who has wins over the likes of Georgia, South Carolina, but they do have better quality losses than the Tide.
The other thing going for the Canes is people want to see Cam Ward play. Even in defeat he has been magical and sometimes a star player brings enough to the table that the committee can't keep them out. Two losses in their last three games after several close calls throughout the season does hurt their stock, but they do have a few things going for them that the SEC supposed favorites don't have. Nobody really knowing what the committee is looking for on the last weekend before the 12 playoff teams are announced may be a benefit for Mario Crisotbal's team.