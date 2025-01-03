Despite growing pressure, the College Football Playoff isn't changing

here’s a lot of chatter right now about the College Football Playoff (CFP) structure needing an overhaul, mainly because some folks in the SEC aren’t happy.

After the first round of this season’s playoff games, voices like Kirk Herbstreit have suggested that teams such as Alabama — which lost to 7-5 Michigan in its bowl game — and Ole Miss deserved a shot over some conference champions, or at-large teams with better records. The argument? These teams are supposedly stronger and shouldn’t be punished for not winning their conference championships.

But let’s be real—what they’re really asking for is a system that guarantees more SEC and Big Ten teams prime spots, regardless of results on the field. And that’s a slippery slope. The current system rewards conference champions for doing what they’re supposed to: winning. That’s the whole point, isn’t it?

Sure, some point to blowouts and say, "See? They didn’t belong here." But it’s funny how that same criticism gets quiet when an SEC team gets routed. Tennessee’s first-round exit didn’t lead to calls for sweeping changes.

Instead, it’s used as proof that the CFP should bend over backward to keep certain brands in the mix. Arizona State and Boise State both put up greater fights than SEC Champion Georgia did in the second-round.

The ACC, Big 12, and Group of Five conferences need to stand their ground. The playoff system is supposed to give everyone a shot, not stack the deck for two power leagues. Changing the seeding rules to favor "the best teams" (read: SEC or Big Ten powerhouses) strips the whole thing of its integrity. Why should Boise State or Arizona State be punished for doing what’s asked of them?

Unless something changes, any modifications to the playoff for the 2025 season require a unanimous vote from all 11 conference commissioneers. Why would Jim Phillips or Bret Yormark cave? At some point, these conferences need to have a backbone and start standing up for themselves.

What's the worst that can happen? They get left behind. Well, that may be happening regardless, so they might as well claw toothe and nail the rest of the way.

Ultimately, the playoff isn’t broken—it’s just not built to guarantee the outcomes some people want. And that’s how it should stay.

