Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Atlanta during Championship Week?
For what might be the final time this season, Pat McAfee put some major money on the line for a lucky fan to attempt a field goal.
ESPN College GameDay was live in Atlanta to preview all the games as part of Championship Week, on location near Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Texas.
While we've already seen the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns play once this season, the two teams will do battle yet again this afternoon with the SEC Championship and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff on the line. The loser will still likely be a host in the first-round of the playoff, but no one can argue that a bye could make a big difference for teams, especially as everyone is banged up down the stretch.
Just as he has every week this season, Pat McAfee put some of his own money on the line for a fan to attempt a field goal, hoping to bring home a big payday. This week, it ended up being the biggest sum we've seen in quite some time.
Texas fan Corbin Cessna was the lucky contestant chosen to attempt the field goal on Saturday morning. After missing the first attempt, the panelists upped the stakes. Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Timothée Chalamet all agreed to match it, making the kick worth $1.2 million.
Wearing a Quinn Ewers jersey, Corbin put foot to leather but it turned left on him and it landed just outside the uprights.
Texas will hope for a better outcome tonight when the Longhorns take on Georgia. The Bulldogs beat Texas handily, 30-15, in Austin earlier this season, and now they'll have a chance at redemption in their first season in the SEC.
The SEC Championship game will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN+.