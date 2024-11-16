New football hero Henry Silver has fans going wild over epic College GameDay kick
ESPN College GameDay saw a moment that many fans, especially one named Henry, won't soon forget.
Live from Athens, GA, ESPN College GameDay is live on location for one of the biggest games of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs, currently with two losses and facing potential elimination in the College Football Playoff race, will play host to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee, though the No. 7-ranked team in the country, is more than a double-digit underdog coming into Athens against the No. 12-ranked Bulldogs, and the fans in Athens are giving us an idea of just why that is.
One of the staples of ESPN College GameDay comes each morning right around 11 a.m. E.T. when Pat McAfee challenges a lucky fan to attempt a field goal to win some of his own money. Though we haven't seen a made field goal in several weeks, McAfee upped the pressure this week, and it paid off.
Though Belle Sessions won the raffle to kick in the contest, she transferred her ticket to her friend Henry Silver, with the deal that they would split the prize money if he made the kick.
Just as Henry was going to attempt the 33-yard field goal attempt, McAfee shared that the kick would actually be worth more money. McAfee shared that Henry would get only one chance, but the kick would be worth $800,000 in total. That would mean $400,000 for him and Beth to split, and then $400,000 in hurricane relief.
The pressure didn't stop him from delivering a perfect kick right down the pipes.
As soon as it came off his foot, Kirk Herbstreit — the holder — knew that it was good, and he won some big money as a result.
Just as Henry won big, the Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to do so tonight.
The Bulldogs and Volunteers will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN+.