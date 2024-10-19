Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 8 in Austin, TX?
Pat McAfee has been going viral every week during the college football season as he puts his own money on the line for a lucky student to get a chance at winning a major prize.
This week, ESPN College GameDay is in Austin, Texas for the game of the week, which will feature the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns in a pivotal SEC matchup. While everyone might be fixated on the game itself, there's something special about the spectacle of seeing a student line up and attempt to kick a short field goal for a chance at some major money.
Joined by Tony Hinchcliffe, McAfee introduced today's kicker: Max Gomez-Wright, a freshman at the University of Texas. The freshman had some pointed words for kickers before making his attempts.
"I don't why we pay kickers so much, honestly," he said. "You just hit it straight, what is there to it?"
McAfee quipped back before the kick: "You're in Pre-Med, so $90,000 is going to do nothing for the debt you're going to eternally be in for the rest of your life."
The 33-yard field goal was nowhere close, but McAfee was willing to give him a second chance at $100,000, but that one wasn't long enough either, leaving the crowd disappointed.
"This guy stinks [at kicking], but you're going to be a great human," McAfee said as he shook his hand on the way out.
The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs will take on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC. Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be on the call. The game will have significant implications for the SEC Championship race as Texas looks to garner complete control of the conference here in mid-October while Georgia looks to stay in the race already with one conference loss.
ESPN College GameDay takes place every morning on location at one of the top matchups of the week. The television show has been running since 1987 and though it has taken on a new look, particularly as Lee Corso has taken a smaller role in recent years, it still remains the premiere preview show for college football each week.