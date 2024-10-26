Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 9 in Bloomington, Indiana?
ESPN College GameDay made history on Saturday by taking its first-ever trip to Bloomington, Indiana, and the fans did not disappoint.
Indiana students were seen camping out more than 24 hours before the show was ever set to begin, and they made the atmosphere one that certainly will be remembered. One of the staples of the event, of course, happens during a segment led by Pat McAfee.
McAfee, a legendary NFL and collegiate punter, puts his own money on the line to see if a lucky student can nail a field goal in front of thousands of their peers. In some cases — like last week in Austin — it results in disappointment. In others, it makes for a fun celebration that fans both in attendance and watching on television can enjoy.
This week, McAfee made the return to Indiana, with many paying tribute to his time with the Indianapolis Colts, and this might be the craziest Pat McAfee challenge of all time. The first student, named Jake, tore his ACL warming up, so McAfee made a deal with Jeram Salles, the replacement for the challenge: If you make the kick, both you and Jake will get $100,000.
Well, the first attempt didn't go very well.
Though Salles missed the first kick, McAfee was generous and gave him a second try for $150,000 for both him and Jake. Unfortunately, neither will be seeing any money. "This kid stinks," McAfee shared.
The Indiana Hoosiers will play host to the Washington Huskies at noon today on the Big Ten Network (BTN).
The Hoosiers will reportedly be without starting QB Kurtis Rourke, who suffered a hand injury last weekend against Nebraska. Rourke is hopeful to return to action next Saturday at Michigan State. With Rourke sidelined, sophomore Tayven Jackson will get the start in his place.
