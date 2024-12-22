Did Texas just get exposed in a big win over Clemson in Austin?

The Texas Longhorns came away with a well-earned victory over Clemson in Austin on Saturday in front of a crowd of more than 100,000.

It's easy to talk about all the things that Texas did right in the 38-24 win over Clemson in Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The Longhorns' rushing attack was stellar, running all over that Clemson defense to the tune of 292 yards on the ground. Jaydon Blue rushed 14 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns while Quintrevion Wisner rushed 15 times for 110 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Longhorns took a 28-3 lead into halftime and they looked as if they were going to run away with, literally. Then, Clemson's defense finally began to settle in — especially with Wisner on the sideline — and the Tigers got within 14 points.

With plenty of time left, Clemson's offense marched down the field again on the Texas defense that had been considered one of the best in the country. Clemson got within a yard of making it 31-24 with 3rd and goal and 4th and goal from the 1-yard line. The Longhorns held and didn't allow the Tigers in the end zone on either attempt, and that was the difference in the game.

In a win, it's easy to talk about the good things that happened. But, honestly, was Texas just exposed for teams that can orchestrate things a little better than Clemson? Say, Oregon?

Cade Klubnik threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers had plenty of chances to score on Texas's defense, but they were one-dimensional. Star running back Phil Mafah has been hurt for much of the season, and he never returned after coming out early in first quarter for the Tigers, leaving them with a hodge-podge of running backs — including a wide receiver in Adam Randall — to try against one of the nation's top defenses.

Even then, Clemson's offense still moved the ball and — as we already stated — they were one yard away from scoring 31 points and having the game within one score.

So, that brings us back to Texas.

Texas will most likely get Isaiah Bond back and that will help with the passing game, but there are questions there and there are even bigger questions for the offense — and the defense too — moving forward.

Quinn Ewers is still immobile and if Texas runs into a defense that can slow down the rushing attack at all, the Longhorns could be in trouble. Now, it will take a complete effort from that opponent. They won't just have to be able to stop the run. They'll also have to be able to carve up the Texas secondary in a similar way that Cade Klubnik did.

Clemson was a one-dimensional offense and the Tigers still had success. Clemson's defense couldn't stop the run all night. And they were still in the game late with a chance to cut it to one score in the fourth quarter.

Oregon or even the winner of Ohio State-Tennessee could present a much bigger challenge for Texas. And, be sure about it, if the Longhorns advance to the semifinals, the tape from the Clemson will be diagnosed ad nauseum by the opponent.

Arizona State might not have the offense to be able to do it, but Texas's national championship hopes aren't as solid as some might believe depending on what matchups they get later in the playoffs.

Texas will now clash with Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on January 1st.

