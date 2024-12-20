NFL Draft analyst hits Texas QB Quinn Ewers with an ultimatum right before the CFP

Quinn Ewers' future at Texas is stirring up a lot of buzz, especially with Arch Manning waiting in the wings.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. didn’t hold back on his thoughts, suggesting that if Ewers isn’t ready to declare for the NFL Draft, it might be time to pack up and find a new team.

"Arch Manning is going to be the quarterback at Texas next year," Kiper said on First Draft via On3. "So if you want to play college football, you probably have to move on somewhere. I would do that if I’m Quinn Ewers.”

This all comes as Ewers faces questions about his draft prospects. Kiper currently has him ranked as the No. 6 quarterback for the 2025 NFL Draft, sitting behind big names like Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe.

That’s a decent spot, but it’s not quite first-round territory, and Kiper is clear that staying another year without a stellar performance could push Ewers into the second or even third round. That’s not exactly what a former top recruit might have envisioned when he committed to the Longhorns.

Ewers himself seems laser-focused on the upcoming College Football Playoff game against Clemson. When asked about his plans, he told reporters, “I’m not sure yet, I’m just trying to win these games. I haven’t thought about anything beyond that.”

But if Texas is all-in on Arch Manning for 2025, Ewers might have some tough decisions to make. Whether he stays and fights for his spot or opts to transfer for more guaranteed playing time, his next move could be a career-defining one.

Ewers and the Texas Longhorns will host Clemson on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on TNT/MAX and the Longhorons are heavy favorites. According to Vegas odds, Texas is expected to win this game by double-digits, so there's no question that pressure is mounting in Austin.

