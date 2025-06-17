Diego Pavia rips the Big Ten: “You’re Not Gonna Get Beat on by Purdue and Nebraska”

If College Football has noticed anything over the past few years it's that Diego Pavia will go at any program and likely come out on the other side like a hero. During his time at New Mexico State, it was a shocking upset win over Auburn that put him in the National spotlight. He then took his talents to Vanderbilt where he pulled off the impossible upsetting top ranked Alabama. His legend has only grown in College Football lure as he took on the NCAA getting granted an extra year of eligibility.

As Pavia's star has risen, other programs have taken notice and looked to poach him from Vanderbilt. On the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Pavia told former NFL standouts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton that he received NIL offers worth upwards of $4 million from an SEC program.

Episode #333 with one of the hottest names in College Football last year, @diegopavia02



⁃Beating Bama

⁃Vandy Is The Best Team In Tennessee?!

-NFL Aspirations

⁃New Mexico State War Stories

-Being Offered 4.5m By An SEC School

And more…



OUT TUESDAY @ 6AM… pic.twitter.com/ndzaEDAVL7 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 16, 2025

After talking about his NIL offer and staying at Vanderbilt, Pavia took aim at the Big 10 in explaining his decision to stay in the SEC.

"You want to play with the best – you don’t want to play with the Big Ten. … You ignore those calls. The SEC, it’s like week after week. You’re going to get beat on. The Big Ten, you’re not gonna get beat on with the Purdue, Nebraska's." Diego Pavia

Diego Pavia calling out programs like Purdue and Nebraska is both hilarious and a little surprising given where Vanderbilt lands in the College Football landscape. The Commodores finished 7-6 this season which is the same exact record as the Nebraska program he's calling out. When comparing programs and where they stand in their conferences, Vanderbilt is around where Purdue is seen as one of the bottom tier programs in their Conference.

Heading into the 2025 season, Diego Pavia better put together a massive season as he's putting a massive target on his back. Pavia declared that Vanderbilt will be better than Tennessee which gives him a direct matchup he'll need to prove himself against. As the Big 10 and the Volunteers watch his every move, Pavia's surge will need to continue otherwise he'll only face backlash.

