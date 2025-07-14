Diego Pavia steals the show at SEC Media Days with incredible tuxedo

The SEC has taken over Atlanta, Georgia as the entire conference comes to town this week for the SEC Media Days. While the coaches speaking garners the most attention, each program brings a few of its biggest stars to speak to the media about the upcoming season. Coming off of a surprise season, the Vanderbilt Commodores arrived in Atlanta, GA with more buzz than they've had in a long time.

The star of Vanderbilt's 2024 season was Diego Pavia who transferred into the SEC and continued his run of magical plays against the best defenses in the Country. Clark Lea brought Diego Pavia along with him to the league's Media Days and the star quarterback showed up like he was auditioning for the next James Bond movie.

SEC Media Day



⚓️ Diego Pavia pic.twitter.com/iYQuPZursM — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) July 14, 2025

At first glance, Diego Pavia showing up to the event in a Tuxedo is incredible and one of the best outfits you'll see at any of the media days. Then Pavia opened up the tux to reveal that it's a custom Vanderbilt Commodores tuxedo which takes the outfit to another level.

Of course Diego Pavia wore a tux to SEC Media Days. pic.twitter.com/QM9ifRfdyr — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) July 14, 2025

The decision to wear a tuxedo perfectly matches Diego Pavia's style and flare on the football field which only makes the sport better.

Over the past calendar year, Diego Pavia's star continues to rise as one of the most memorable names in College Football. Whether it was making plays at New Mexico State upsetting teams like Auburn or moving to Vanderbilt where he beat Alabama carrying the Commodores to a Bowl Game. Then Diego Pavia rose to another level suing the NCAA and winning his case to earn an extra season of eligibility.

Coming off of a season where he passed for 2,293 yards with 800 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns, Diego Pavia could help further solidify Vanderbilt as a program where you can go and compete in the SEC.

More Vanderbilt Commodores News: