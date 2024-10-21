Does FOX Big Noon Kickoff have a blowout curse?
From games coming down to the wire, major upsets, breakout performances, and more; this college football season has had it all. Along with all that, there has of course been plenty of blowouts.
No one has been more privy to these blowouts than FOX Sports with their Big Noon Kickoff game. What we have seen in these games thus far has me asking does BNK have a blowout curse?
Big Noon Kickoff travels around each week, similar to College Gameday, and hosts a pregame show at the location of the biggest game that is televised on FOX. Through 8 weeks though these games have been an absolute swing and miss in terms of being close and competitive.
Here are the results of the Big Noon Kickoff games so far:
- Penn State over West Virginia 34-12
- Texas over Michigan 31-12
- Alabama over Wisconsin 42-10
- Ohio State over Marshall 49-14
- Colorado over UCF 48-21
- Penn State over UCLA 27-11
- BYU over Arizona 41-19
- Indiana over Nebraska 56-7
While almost all of these games had plenty of hype going into them with hopes of being close and exciting, the product on the field has not come through. Now don’t get me wrong, we have seen some great individual team performances with the likes of Alabama, Colorado, and most recently Indiana, but it would be nice to see two teams competing at the same high level on a FOX game.
Fox Sports has two of the best in the game for their top game of the week in announcers Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt. It is truly a shame that we have not got to hear them call a thrilling college football classic this season and get some incredible Gus Johnson pay-by-play calls that have become a staple of college football.
Fox currently has game rights for the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences.
While as a fan this can be disappointing, FOX cannot be too pleased as well with viewership down for their network. Through the first seven weeks, FOX only had 2 of the top 25 games in terms of viewership.
With BNK announcing where they will be traveling to for their top game of the week on the previous Saturday it is hard to predict if we will see more blowouts on the network in the future.
Things do not look good for this week's matchup though as the show will travel to Columbus Ohio for a matchup between Ohio State and Nebraska where the Buckeyes are currently favored by 25.5 points.