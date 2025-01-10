Drew Allar's critical mistake dooms Penn State in CFP semifinal, Notre Dame advances

In a game that lived up to the hype, the College Football Playoff semifinal between Notre Dame and Penn State came down to the final seconds. Drew Allar’s last-minute interception set the stage for Notre Dame’s dramatic 27-24 victory, crushing Penn State's championship hopes.

Penn State had fought back from a 17-10 fourth-quarter deficit, thanks to two touchdown runs by Nicholas Singleton that electrified the Nittany Lions’ faithful. After Singleton’s second score with just under eight minutes left to give Penn State a 24-17 lead, it felt like Penn State had seized control.

But Notre Dame wasn’t going away. Quarterback Riley Leonard, who had cleared concussion protocol earlier in the game, connected with Jaden Greathouse for a jaw-dropping 54-yard touchdown to tie things up at 24 with just over four minutes remaining. The pressure shifted back to Penn State, but it wasn’t the ending their fans were hoping for.

With the clock winding down, Allar and the Nittany Lions got the ball back, determined to get into field goal range. That’s when disaster struck.

On 1st-and-10 from their own 28-yard line, Allar tried to force a throw into tight coverage. Notre Dame’s Christian Gray made an incredible diving interception, giving the Irish the ball at the Penn State 42-yard line with just 33 seconds left.

Notre Dame didn’t waste the opportunity. After a couple of quick plays to center the ball, kicker Mitch Jeter came on to attempt a 41-yard field goal. The stadium held its breath as the ball sailed through the Miami night—and right between the uprights with just 0:07 remaining. The Fighting Irish sideline erupted, securing their spot in the national title game.

It was a heartbreaking end for Penn State, whose defense had played lights out for much of the game. But Allar’s crucial mistake will undoubtedly haunt them.

Now, Notre Dame will move onto the national championship — which will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — and will await the winner of Texas and Ohio State.

