EA College Football 26 turned Mike Gundy into a meme, and he loves it

This week, EA Sports released it's latest edition of it's College Football video game series with the release of EA College Football 26. In it's return, EA Sports didn't include real life coaches in the game but, in this years edition, the coaches who allowed EA Sports to put them in the game are now live in virtual form.

Among the coaches to allow their likeness to be used is Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy. When users started to play the game, Mike Gundy's character instantly became a meme as it looked nothing like him.

First look at Mike Gundy in game pic.twitter.com/cCOf9VY1DB — PokeNation (@Big12Pokes) July 7, 2025

The memes were incredible as everyone raced to make their jokes and comparisons as to who Gundy actually resembles. The timing of the release was perfect as Mike Gundy arrived at Big 12 Media Days this week where he was certainly going to be asked about his character and his thoughts on the appearance.

Mike Gundy Sees His EA Sports Avatar—and Instantly Steals the Show

While the Big 12 Media Days have given us insight into the College Football Playoff, NIL, Revenue Sharing, and more, Mike Gundy finally seeing his virtual appearance was hands down the best moment of the week.

Mike Gundy reacts to his College Football 26 avatar pic.twitter.com/iumVYVZzdR — Marshall Scott (@MarshallScottOK) July 9, 2025

While the character looks nothing like Mike Gundy, he's a fan of the full head of hair even if it means they didn't nail his iconic mullet. Gundy also loves that they made him look muscular but, does know he will hear about it from his friends as soon as they see the picture.

Given that plenty of coaches opted out of the game, it would be interesting to see if anyone opts out of the game next year because EA botched their likeness. The good news is the Bill Belichick opted out of the game otherwise Jordon Hudson certainly would've taken an issue with something.

While EA Sports failed to nail Mike Gundy missing out on the mullet, the tan, and the visor the good news is if he has any issues, well he's a man and while he's older than 40 he should still be able to take it.

