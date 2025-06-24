EA College Football’s toughest places to play rankings are on point

One of the most exciting stories for College Football fans last Summer was the return of a College Football video game. EA Sports' College Football 25 was one of the most anticipated games as it returned after over a decade of being shelfed due to not having the ability to pay players. After the game everyone fell in love with returned, everyone was excited to see what they'd do this year after having a year to make tweaks.

The most criticized part of the 2025 edition was the "Toughest Places to Play" rankings which ranked the 25 toughest environments to play in. Each fanbase had a problem with the rankings especially with the fact that Texas A&M's Kyle Field earned the top ranking. As a part of EA Sports' reveals ahead of the launch came an updated 25 hardest places to play which ranked as follows:

EA College Football's 25 Toughest Stadiums

1. Tiger Stadium (LSU)

2. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)

3. Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)

4. Sanford Stadium (Georgia)

5. Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama)

6. Memorial Stadium (Clemson)

7. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Florida)

8. Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Oklahoma)

9. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

10. Michigan Stadium (Michigan)

11. Kyle Field (Texas A&M)

12. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)

13. Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium (Texas)

14. Doak S. Campbell Stadium (Florida State)

15. Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin)

16. Williams-Brice Stadium (South Carolina)

17. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)

18. Husky Stadium (Washington)

19. Kinnick Stadium (Iowa)

20. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah)

21. Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame)

22. Carter-Finely Stadium (NC State)

23. Boone Pickens Stadium (Oklahoma State)

24. Spartan Stadium (Michigan State)

25. Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State)

Having Tiger Stadium ranked as the toughest place to play is the right call as the mix between the craziness of the LSU fanbase paired with the Louisiana heat has long given LSU the best Home Field advantage in the Country. All offseason long, Georgia's Home Field Advantage has been disrespected which makes it nice to see Sanford Stadium get its flowers.

If you were looking to debate some of EA College Football's rankings, there are certainly areas where you would have a strong case. The Alabama teams have been much tougher than the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd is to face and a stadium like Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is certainly a much tougher place to play. As the Gamecocks finally returned to relevance, Williams-Brice Stadium was one of the best environments and should be a Top 10 Stadium.

More College Football News: