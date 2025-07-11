EA Sports responds to viral Mike Gundy Meme with hair update

This week was a great week for College Football fans as EA Sports released its newest College Football game, "EA College Football 26". Fans of the game were excited about the release as EA Sports had a chance to improve and add a ton of things to the game after it's return last season. Among the new changes to the game was putting the real life coaches into the game after excluding them from the game last year.

While every coach isn't in the new College Football game, Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy did allow EA Sports to use his likeness. While Mike Gundy allowed his likeness to be used, the game very clearly didn't make his character look like him.

First look at Mike Gundy in game pic.twitter.com/cCOf9VY1DB — PokeNation (@Big12Pokes) July 7, 2025

EA Sports' version of Mike Gundy instantly went viral as it was shared all over social media, with everyone making jokes about his appearance and drawing their own comparisons. While Mike Gundy wasn't aware of the meme, he was shown his appearance at Big 12 Media Days where he actually expressed that he loved the appearance.

"It's pretty cool, someone put me in the video game. Someone showed me my hair. They gave me pretty good hair. That's permanent hair." Mike Gundy

After EA Sports got bashed for totally botching Mike Gundy's look, even though it was beloved, they moved quickly to change his appearance, updating his look for the standard release.

EA updated Mike Gundy in CFB26 👀 pic.twitter.com/COsqB2LYpU — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 10, 2025

While EA Sports at least made Mike Gundy look a little closer to his actual appearance, it is at least closer. Virtual Mike Gundy is still missing his signature mullet along with his visor, while the look is much harder to nail, which is at least excusable. EA Sports should've just owned the viral moment and kept his appearance the same as it was free advertising for the game.

More Oklahoma State Cowboys News: