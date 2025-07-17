Eli Drinkwitz suggests absurd CFP expansion that conveniently benefits Missouri

One of the biggest talking points of the offseason in College Football has been over which way the College Football Playoff should go next. The commissioners want to expand the Playoff despite playing just one season in the 12 team model with the most popular number of teams being 16. The reason the Playoff hasn't expanded yet, is the fact that the conferences can't agree on a format.

The Big Ten wants the SEC to move to a 9 game league schedule and to expand to 16 teams with the SEC and the Big Ten getting more guaranteed bids than other Conferences. The SEC, Big 12, and ACC all favor the 5+11 model which doesn't guarantee bids to anyone except the conference champions but, the Big Ten won't consider it until the ACC and SEC move to a 9 game conference schedule.

As everyone looks to find a happy medium in the College Football Playoff discussion, new models continue to be pitched looking for one that everyone can agree on. While speaking at the SEC Media Days, Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz made an absurd pitch looking for the Playoff to expand to 30 teams.

"Now you’re talking about an opportunity for 30 teams, 30 fanbases to be excited and engaged, engaged in giving revenue. You’ve got 30 teams with players who have access to compete for a championship. " Eli Drinkwitz

Jumping from the current format which puts 12 teams into the College Football Playoff to 30 teams would be absurd. Drinkwitz also didn't factor in the sheer number of games these teams would play putting extra wear and tear on the players while also potentially pushing the Playoff into March.

Drinkwitz's idea is so absurd you have to wonder why he thinks it's a good idea and it doesn't take long before you realize it's self serving. Missouri under Drinkwitz has constantly shown they're Top 25 good but, also still so far away from winning a National Championship. Moving to 30 teams making the Playoff may be Drinkwitz's best and only shot at making the Playoff. While his idea is terrible, you almost have to applaud Drinkwitz for getting up and suggesting a Playoff model that absurd.

