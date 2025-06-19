Elite Edge Rusher Luke Wafle is at the center of 24-Hour blue blood recruiting storm

In the world of College Football recruiting, every recruitment truly turns into a battle especially in this NIL era where it feels as if nothing is done until a Letter of Intent is signed. Over the last 24 hours, elite edge rusher Luke Wafle has been at the center of one of the craziest recruiting storms between a trio of blue blood programs.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Luke Wafle as the 52nd ranked player in the Country, the 10th ranked edge rusher, and the top player out of New Jersey. Wafle's brother plays for Penn State but, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans, have made strong pushes for the New Jersey native.

On Wednesday, the day before Luke Wafle's commitment announcement, On3's Steve Wiltfong projected he'd land at Ohio State. The projection had the Buckeyes in line to add to the Nation's 3rd ranked recruiting class.

FONG BOMB: On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Ohio State to land elite EDGE Luke Wafle🌰



Wafle ranks No. 14 NATL. (No. 4 EDGE) in the 2026 On300.



Intel: https://t.co/rcZgNhEqXM pic.twitter.com/tLjbtRJII4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 18, 2025

Less than 24 hours after Wiltfong predicted that Wafle would commit to Ohio State he suddenly changed his opinion as he moved his prediction to favor the USC Trojans. The Trojans apparently turned the heat up enough to sway Wafle's impending decision giving Lincoln Riley a chance to add to the Nation's top ranked class.

On3’s @SWiltfong_ has flipped his prediction from Ohio State to USC for elite EDGE Luke Wafle✌️



Read: https://t.co/3XxBV6h4Df https://t.co/zKOChAGWDE pic.twitter.com/MmrakfFuKw — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 19, 2025

As James Franklin started to catch some heat for missing out on a Penn State Legacy amid some of the areas top recruits picking rival schools the Nittany Lions appear to be making a last ditch effort. Whether or not Luke Wafle bites on the last second pitch or not, remains to be seen but, the last second push only adds to a hectic recruiting battle over the last day.

Penn State hasn't given up in the Luke Wafle sweepstakes. More on that here: https://t.co/Kr1u72ESM3 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) June 19, 2025

Luke Wafle is set to announce his decision at 2:00 PM Eastern Time during a Live Stream on the On3 Recruits YouTube Channel.

More College Football Recruiting News: