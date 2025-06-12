Elite QB Recruit Landon Duckworth narrows recruitment down to two SEC Schools

The recruiting cycle is currently the most hectic it will be all year as some of the Nation's top recruits close in on their decisions. Every weekend is a massive recruiting weekend as the top programs around the Country host tons of recruits weekly for official visits. With recruits getting another close look at their potential schools, they're making decisions which are shaping the recruiting rankings.

Each fanbase is most concerned about which quarterback recruit will be their programs future cornerstone player. On Wednesday Night, one of the top quarterbacks in the Country made two fanbases feel better while another two will need to look elsewhere.

Elite Quarterback Landon Duckworth is down to Auburn and South Carolina

On Wednesday Night, On3's Hayes Fawcett broke the news that one of the top signal callers in the Country Landon Duckworth is down to two schools as he'll pick between South Carolina and Auburn.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Landon Duckworth is down to Auburn and South Carolina, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 200 QB from Jackson, AL has cancelled his remaining OVs to Florida State & Ole Miss



Where Should He Go? 👀https://t.co/1ownbB6Q44 pic.twitter.com/hBi2p7eA6L — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2025

In narrowing his recruitment down to two programs, Duckworth cancels two of his official visits meaning that Florida State and Ole Miss will need to look elsewhere in this recruiting class.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings list Landon Duckworth as the 61st ranked player in the Country, the 6th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Alabama. At one point in time, Landon Duckworth was committed to South Carolina but, since he reopened his recruitment some of the Nation's top programs have made their move.

Recently, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that Landon Duckworth would commit to the Gamecocks once again but, Duckworth is yet to announce a decision. Duckworth recently took his official visit to South Carolina and will visit Auburn this weekend which could lead to a decision being made sooner rather than later in favor of one of the two SEC schools.

More College Football Recruiting News: