Elite recruit Brysen Wright stuns Patrick Mahomes, Ochocinco with ridiculous catch

While most recruiting rankings are a guess, it's often clear when a player is of that upper echelon as their talent stands out compared to everyone else. The 2028 recruiting class hasn't been ranked yet but, when the first set of rankings roll out, wide receiver Brysen Wright will almost certainly find himself ranked as one of the best players in the Country.

As a Freshman in High School, Brysen Wright has quickly caught the eyes of some of the Nation's top schools with scholarship offers from LSU, Miami, Auburn, Texas, and a wide group of the best schools in the Country.

Wright is so highly regarded that he's already signed a 5-figure NIL deal with the trading card company Wild Card that will pay him the same rate as a first round pick. Why is Brysen Wright receiving the same treatment as elite NFL wide receivers, well because he can make catches like this insane grab he made during the NFL Flag Championships on Saturday.

A catch you have to see to believe 😳



2025 @NFLFLAG Championships on ESPN/NFL

Everyone watching the play jumped out of the chairs as it was one of the craziest plays you'll ever see. The catch even caught the eyes of some of the NFL's biggest stars starting with the best quarterback in the world Patrick Mahomes.

Chad Ochocinco knows a thing or two about incredible catches and he declared the catch better than any catch he's ever seen at the NFL Level.

The catch that young man made from the Jacksonville team on ESPN is better than any NFL catch to date 😱 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 19, 2025

Chase Daniel called for his alma mater, Missouri, to offer Brysen Wright immediately. The good news for Missouri is that they're already a step ahead, as the staff has already offered Wright.

Given that Brysen Wright is heading into his Sophomore year, the next 3 years of his recruitment are going to be insane as nearly every program in the Country is going to be making the push to sign the phenom. It's still early in his development but, Wright has shown so much at the High School level and on the 7 on 7 circuit that he's almost guaranteed to be a 5-star recruit.

