ESPN analyst David Pollack deserves the support of college football nation

There are moments in life when college football, rivalries, and hot takes take a backseat. This is one of those moments.

Former Georgia Bulldogs star and longtime ESPN analyst David Pollack recently shared heartbreaking news—his wife, Lindsey, has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is undergoing surgery this week.

"I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different If you are the praying type, please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke," Pollack wrote on X. "So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!"

Faith has always been a cornerstone of Pollack’s life, and it is clear that even in the midst of the trial, he is leaning on it more than ever. But faith, prayer, and support can make a difference, and that’s where college football fans, regardless of team colors or conference loyalties, can come together.

This is not about Georgia. This is not about ESPN or College GameDay. This is about a man, his wife, and their family facing an unimaginable challenge.

So, today, we lift up David and Lindsey Pollack, and their entire family. We pray for her strength and healing, for his strength, and for their children as they navigate this. We pray for the doctors and surgeons at Duke, for their wisdom and skill. And we pray for peace in the midst of the storm.

Some things are simply bigger than football. This is one of them.

