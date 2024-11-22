ESPN getting blasted over its celebrity picker for College GameDay Week 13
ESPN College GameDay will be live in Columbus, Ohio to preview a top-five matchup that has huge Big Ten implications.
The No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing host to the No. 5-ranked Indiana Hoosiers with a trip to the Big Ten championship game on the line. The winner of the matchup will have a clear path to play Oregon in Indianapolis, while the loser will be all but eliminated.
College GameDay last came to Ohio State in 2023, when the Buckeyes defeated Penn State 20-12.
Now, as Ohio State fans prepare for the matchup, it's been confirmed that they'll be joined by a former Buckeyes star.
Justin Fields, a name that still resonates deeply with Ohio State fans, is making his way back to Columbus this weekend in a different role. Fields will be stepping into the spotlight as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay as it airs live from Ohio State ahead of the Buckeyes' noon showdown with Indiana.
Currently the backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields finds himself available for the gig thanks to a bye week following Pittsburgh's Thursday night game against Cleveland. His NFL journey has had its ups and downs, including a stint as a starter earlier this season, and many fans were quick to poke fun at him when the announcement was made.
With back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards and an impressive 78 touchdowns to his name, Fields led Ohio State to a 20-2 record during his time as the starter. His efforts helped the team secure consecutive Big Ten titles and a trip to the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, where they fell to Nick Saban's Alabama squad.
Interestingly, this marks the second year in a row that ESPN College GameDay has turned to a former Ohio State quarterback for the guest picker role. Last year, C.J. Stroud took the honor during a GameDay broadcast from Ohio Stadium before the Buckeyes' victory over Penn State.
Ohio State and Indiana will kickoff at noon E.T. on FOX.