ESPN has released its way-too-early top-25 rankings for the 2025 season, and we've got a look at where a lot of teams stand in the minds of many analysts early on.

Here's a look at the rankings:

Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame Georgia Oregon Clemson LSU BYU South Carolina Iowa State Alabama Illinois Arizona State SMU Kansas State Indiana Florida Tennessee Louisville Michigan Texas A&M Miami Boise State Ole Miss

HM: Auburn, Texas Tech, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Duke, Washington, Nebraska, Iowa, Army, Colorado

Too high

LSU Tigers

I know the hype around the Tigers is real but when do we just say LSU is slightly cursed ever since the Post-Joe Burrow ERA. This team has all the talent in the world on their team but can never really put it all together. They have key returns in QB Garrett Nussmeier, RB Caden Durham, LB Whit Weeks, and LB Harold Perkins.

They also had a really solid haul in the transfer portal of Defensive Ends Patrick Payton from FSU and Jack Pyburn from UF along with a very dependable receiver in Nic Anderson from OU. All of this sounds great but they still have lost at least 3 games in their last three seasons under Brian Kelly. The Tigers had a lot of hype last year as well but there just seems to be too many excuses made for this star studded team. It comes a time to start thinking is Brian Kelly the guy to Captain their ship. He couldn’t really get over the hump with his time at Notre Dame and his time in Baton Rouge seems to be more of the same as of late.

BYU Cougars

I want to start off by saying I am a fan of this BYU Cougar team that was massively underrated for all of last season winning 11 games after being a preseason bottom dweller in the eyes of most college football experts. Jake Retzlaff will be in his second year under center and the experience he gained will help his growth tremendously.

Two big time returnees on offense as well in Chase Roberts and LJ Martin. Martin can be one of the best running backs in the Big 12 if he can stay healthy and Roberts has a very consistent track record. The defense was amazing last year and they have more returnees on that side of the ball as well. The issue isn’t the players or scheme because we saw it all work last year but they did have a lot of one score games that just went their way.

To tie into that, I believe the Big 12 will beat themselves up without the conference being too top heavy in “big time” title contenders but just more good, competitive teams on a week to week basis. I definitely think they will be a good team but preseason top 10 is too rich for my liking right now.

SMU Mustangs

SMU was a big shock last year winning 11 games and going 8-0 in conference play as well. They also versed Clemson in the ACC title game with probably no one seeing that to be the case before the season started.

Clemson ultimately came out on top in an instant classic game winning field goal fashion but props to them for having the season they had. I do see this team taking a step back this year without seeing much dominance in their game with anything they did particularly. Kevin Jennings did very well last year but a full year of tape on him could have defenses hone in on more of his tendencies as an escape the pocket first kind of QB.

They have big time production leaving in leading rusher Brashard Smith, leading receivers Roderick Daniels and Key'Shawn Smith, along with top defensive linemen Roberts and Harrison-Hunte departing as well. Without much talent coming in with the talent going out, I believe the majority of the pressure will be put on Jennings back to play hero ball more times than not for them to warrant a top 15 ranking.

TOO LOW

Auburn Tigers

Auburn will be one of the most improved teams in the entire country. They hopefully found their answer at QB in Jackson Arnold who got the fresh start he needed. The Tigers also picked up one of the top receiver recruits, Eric Singleton, to form arguably the best 1-2 duo in the country. For an offense that seemed lifeless and lost last year at times, that shouldn’t be the case this year with some serious firepower.

Hugh Freeze has always been one of the most underrated coaches in football. He’s been around to multiple different schools and has always brought them back to relevance. On top of this, their schedule is on the lighter side when it comes to the SEC. They have three teams ranked on their schedule as of now in Alabama, Texas A&M, and Georgia. If they take 1 or even 2 out of these three teams we can see the possibility of a sneaky CFP contender.

Oklahoma Sooners

Another SEC school but seriously where are the Sooners? I get they had a down year last year especially when it comes to their standards. The season didn’t end the way they wanted in losing to Navy in their bowl game either. Despite the record there was reasons for this type of a down year.

The musical chairs at the quarterback position didn’t help with the continuity of the offense but that has all been resolved with my favorite transfer addition of the offseason. Welcome in Johnny Football 2.0 aka John Mateer. I don’t like putting lofty expectations on players but his play style and mannerisms remind me of Baker Mayfield. His play style and competitive nature are eerily similar between both of these players.

He lit it up last year for Washington State and I expect big numbers for him this year in the SEC to possibly put him into Heisman contention. Brent Venable will also get this defense ready to play with his background being on that side of the ball and the track record he’s had even with last year for this Sooners’ team. Big comeback season incoming for Oklahoma.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

This Georgia Tech team was pesty all year last year. They had plenty of good wins and close games against top competition. They beat Miami, Duke, and North Carolina which are all solid conference wins. Went toe to toe with Georgia in the last game of the season and had a very competitive bowl game against Vanderbilt.

This team didn’t have Haynes King for the majority of the season and having him healthier this year will only contribute to more success with this being his third year in the system. Jamal Haynes returns and he could be a very under appreciated running back heading into the new year. They also had a nice upgrade to their passing attack, finally getting their QB1 a go-to receiver in Eric Singleton from the transfer portal. Brent Key has brought some real fight to this team and they are all about toughness. This team has some serious buzz to them and in a weaker ACC I can see them taking advantage to get anywhere between 8-10 wins.

Just Right

Tennessee Volunteers

I might be in the minority here with this but I can see the Vols not being in the top 25 after the season concludes. They overachieved in my eyes last year and we saw massive regression from the team in general but mainly from Nico Iamaleava down the stretch.

Getting blown out in the CFP definitely wasn’t how they were expecting the season to end and probably left a bad taste in their mouths. The defense held the team together but the offense feasted off of the lower competition to inflate their per game averages. In a loaded SEC, they will need far more consistency from their offense to have any sliver of hope to make it out of the gauntlet schedule they have to make the CFP in back-to-back years.

