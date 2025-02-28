Every college football team that has canceled their spring game

Spring games are a long-standing tradition in college football, giving fans an early look at their favorite teams before the fall season.

However, several programs have opted to cancel their 2025 spring games for various reasons, from stadium renovations to concerns over player safety and transfer portal tampering. Here’s a breakdown of every team that has canceled their spring game, organized by conference.

Big Ten

Nebraska – Head coach Matt Rhule made waves when he announced that Nebraska would not hold a spring game in 2025. Rhule cited concerns over tampering, as some players reportedly received transfer portal offers after last year's spring scrimmage.

– Head coach Matt Rhule made waves when he announced that Nebraska would not hold a spring game in 2025. Rhule cited concerns over tampering, as some players reportedly received transfer portal offers after last year’s spring scrimmage. Ohio State – The Buckeyes won’t be playing a traditional spring game this year. Ryan Day stated that the length of Ohio State’s schedule factored into the decision, and instead, the program is exploring alternative ways to conduct its spring showcase.

Iowa – While not officially announcing a cancellation, sources from On3 indicate that Iowa will not hold a traditional spring game this year. The Hawkeyes have yet to release details about a replacement event.

Minnesota – Like Iowa, Minnesota did not hold a spring game last year and has yet to announce any plans for one in 2025.

USC – USC will not hold a scrimmage this spring. The decision was reportedly made due to concerns over injuries and financial resource allocation.

SEC

Alabama – While Alabama isn't fully canceling its spring game, head coach Kalen DeBoer has indicated that the A-Day Game will be heavily modified and won't follow the usual scrimmage format.

– While Alabama isn’t fully canceling its spring game, head coach Kalen DeBoer has indicated that the A-Day Game will be heavily modified and won’t follow the usual scrimmage format. Missouri – Mizzou has canceled its spring game for both 2025 and 2026 due to ongoing construction at Memorial Stadium.

Texas – The Longhorns have called off their spring game. Steve Sarkisian pointed to the wear and tear of playing 30 games over the past two seasons, including two College Football Playoff appearances, as the primary reason.

– The Longhorns have called off their spring game. Steve Sarkisian pointed to the wear and tear of playing 30 games over the past two seasons, including two College Football Playoff appearances, as the primary reason. Ole Miss – Rather than a traditional spring game, Ole Miss will continue its "Grove Bowl Games," which features unconventional activities like slam dunk contests and hot dog-eating competitions instead of a structured football scrimmage.

ACC

Florida State – The Seminoles will not hold a spring game due to major renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium. Fans will get their first look at the upgrades when Florida State hosts Alabama to open the 2025 season.

NC State – NC State has canceled its spring game entirely. Head coach Dave Doeren closed all 15 spring practices to the public, citing the need for new offensive and defensive coordinators to implement their systems without external distractions.

Big 12

BYU – The Cougars did not host a spring game in 2024 and have yet to announce plans for 2025, making it likely they will again forgo the tradition.

– The Cougars did not host a spring game in 2024 and have yet to announce plans for 2025, making it likely they will again forgo the tradition. Arizona – While Arizona won’t hold a traditional spring game, they will host a “spring showcase” event on April 19 instead.

As college football evolves, it’s becoming increasingly common for teams to reassess whether spring games are worth the risks and logistical challenges. With concerns over injuries, player poaching, and stadium renovations, these programs have opted for alternative ways to prepare for the upcoming season. It remains to be seen whether more schools will follow suit in the coming years.

