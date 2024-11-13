Fan backlash overtakes College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12
The College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12 have been released, and to no one's surprise, the committee is getting backlash.
We saw multiple teams inside the rankings go down last week — including Miami losing to Georgia Tech, Georgia losing to Ole Miss, and LSU losing to Alabama — and many were intrigued to see how the committee would handle the losses in its next edition of the rankings.
In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings — which were sandwiched between college basketball games — we saw several moves, including LSU taking a nosedive.
Here's a look at the complete Top-25 heading into Week 12:
Rank
Team
Record
1
Oregon
10-0
2
Ohio State
8-1
3
Texas
8-1
4
Penn State
8-1
5
Indiana
10-0
6
BYU
9-0
7
Tennessee
8-1
8
Notre Dame
8-1
9
Miami
9-1
10
Alabama
7-2
11
Ole Miss
8-2
12
Georgia
7-2
13
Boise State
8-1
14
SMU
8-1
15
Texas A&M
7-2
16
Kansas State
7-2
17
Colorado
7-2
18
Washington State
8-1
19
Louisville
6-3
20
Clemson
7-2
21
South Carolina
6-3
22
LSU
6-3
23
Missouri
7-2
24
Army
9-0
25
Tulane
8-2
Of course, it didn't take long for fans to share their grievances with the committee. Some pointed out that Miami should've dropped further than No. 9 after a loss to an unranked Georgia Tech team.
The Hurricanes, who have been playing close games all season, are still ranked ahead of Boise State and SMU, both of which have the same record and, arguably, better resumes.
Others pointed out how Penn State continues to get the benefit of the doubt, even after losing at home to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are ahead of Indiana — who is undefeated — and still ranked as the No. 4 team in the country.
Another point of contention had to do with the undefeated Army Black Knights. Despite being undefeated, Army still is only ranked No. 24 in the nation.
Regardless of where you think your favorite team should be ranked, it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.
The committee has essentially made a statement that Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State are in regardless of what happens the rest of the way, as long as they finish 10-2 or better. Indiana, on the other hand, could be dropped significantly should it lose to Ohio State next weekend.
The SEC has only one team in the Top-5 currently and three teams in the Top-10, but the conference has the most teams vying for at-large bids. There will be more losses the next three weeks, but we think these rankings indicate that the SEC will get at least four bids when it's all said and done, and there's a chance the committee might even expand that to five depending on what happens down the stretch.