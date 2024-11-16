Fans are blasting ACC officials after they miss a call vs. Clemson, then throw the flag after Pitt stadium backlash
The ACC officials, just like SEC officials, are an impressionable group.
Just a few weeks ago, we saw Texas fans burn it down with water bottles all over their field when SEC officials missed a call that would've benefited the Longhorns in their clash against Georgia.
Since that point, we've seen flurries of fans attempt to change calls by throwing water bottles on the field after a call went against their team. This week, though, things changed in the way fans handle a call that happened late in the game, but it still ended up changing the outcome.
As Pitt quarterback Nate Yarnell stepped back to pass, he was clearly hit in the head by Clemson linebacker Dee Crayton on a rush.
Freshman LB Crayton — who was filling in for fellow freshman Sammy Brown who was already replacing an injured Wade Woodaz — smacked the head of Yarnell on a rush, which should've resulted in a roughing penalty and gave Pittsburgh 15 yards. The call wasn't made on the field, though.
However, as trainers attended to an injured player, boos rained down from the field and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi went balliistic. As he continued to berate the officials and the replay was shown on the stadium's jumbotron, an official eventually threw a flag.
The result gave Pittsburgh a 15-yard penalty and the Panthers ultimately ended up scoring.
After trailing 17-7 at halftime, Pitt came from behind to tie the game at 17 apiece in the fourth quarter. After a stop, the Panthers then came away with a field goal to take a 20-17 lead with a little more than a minute remaining.
Clemson's Cade Klubnik answered with a 50-yard touchdown rush to give the Tigers a 24-20 and the defense held with a Khalil Barnes interception on the last play of the game, interestingly enough as the ACC officials missed an obvious Pitt false start that would've ended the game anyway.