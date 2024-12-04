Fans are blasting Alabama for "name brand" gifting them CFP spot
Name brands drive the world of college football, and that's not going to change this year either.
Though Alabama lost its third game, by way of a blowout loss to Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide are now right back in position to make the College Football Playoff after the latest edition of the committee's rankings.
After South Carolina beat Clemson and Miami lost to Syracuse, Alabama was propelled to No. 11 in the playoff rankings. If the field were to be set today, that would be good enough to get the Crimson Tide to be the No. 11 seed in the tournament.
Though many fans had left Alabama for dead, there is a very small chance that the Crimson Tide are left out of the big dance.
There's essentially no way that Alabama can be jumped by Miami, Ole Miss, or South Carolina, since none of the teams play this week, and it's irrelevant if the winner of the Big 12 Championship jumps Alabama in the poll or not. The only thing Alabama fans are watching? The ACC Championship game.
If Clemson, ranked No. 16 in the latest edition of the CFP Rankings, were to win the ACC Championship game, the Tigers would then take one of the five automatic bids for conference champions. Then, the conversation would be between an 11-2 SMU team and a 9-3 Alabama team. For reference, SMU is ranked No. 8 right now.
At this point, doesn't it seem obvious that the committee is going to drop SMU out of the field if the Mustangs lose to Clemson? Regardless of what we think should happen, it feels like there's no way at this point that the committee is going to put a two-loss SMU team — even though they only lost one regular season game — in as an at-large over Alabama.
The name brand is just too much to overcome. The name brand, hidden behind a "head-to-head" win is the exact reason that the Crimson Tide is ranked ahead of South Carolina. Because we all know if the roles were reversed what would happen.
There's an inconsistency from the committee, for sure, but fans should've already expected this would be the case.