Fans are divided over UNC's contentious firing of legend Mack Brown
UNC has made a surprising move by parting ways with legendary head coach Mack Brown.
Just a day after Brown publicly expressed his intent to continue leading the North Carolina Tar Heels into the 2025 season, the university announced that his tenure would not extend beyond this year. This unexpected decision has sent shockwaves through the college football world, leaving fans divided and speculating about what’s next for both UNC and the Hall of Fame coach.
The official statement from UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham highlighted Brown’s many accomplishments during his second stint in Chapel Hill. Over the past six seasons, Brown secured six bowl berths, and oversaw the development of 18 NFL draft picks.
"Brown will coach the team Saturday in its season finale against at Kenan Stadium; a decision has not been reached on whether Brown will coach in a Bowl game," Cunningham shared.
With a record of 6-5 heading into their final game against NC State, questions about the program's direction loomed large. At 73 years old, Brown had consistently emphasized his commitment to coaching as long as he felt healthy, effective, and happy. However, the university has decided to chart a new course for its football program.
UNC has already seen decommitments from its 2025 class and we expect those to continue. It will be interesting to see the direction that the Tar Heels elect to go without Brown at the helm. North Carolina is a relatively desirable job and there is money there to attract a solid candidate.
North Carolina and NC State will play at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. The game, as we mentioned above, will serve as Mack Brown's final game in Kenan Stadium. Dave Doeren's Wolfpack squad will be looking to play spoiler and earn bowl eligibility as a result.