Fans blast the committee after wild edition of College Football Playoff Rankings
The College Football Playoff Committee will only release two more sets of rankings before the big unveil of the first-ever 12-team playoff field on Sunday, December 8.
After a Week 12 that saw several notable finishes — led by undefeated BYU losing to Kansas and Georgia handling Tennessee at home — many fans were curious as to how the College Football Playoff committee would handle its rankings this week.
How far would Georgia climb? How far would Tennessee drop? What would the committee do with teams like Arizona State and South Carolina that just came away with ranked wins? How many SEC teams would stay within striking distance of the 12-team field? What about the ACC and Big 12 and its contenders?
We now have those answers, at least for this week.
Here's a look at the College Football Playoff Rankings heading into Week 13:
Rank
Team
Record
1
Oregon
11-0
2
Ohio State
9-1
3
Texas
9-1
4
Penn State
9-1
5
Indiana
10-0
6
Notre Dame
9-1
7
Alabama
8-2
8
Miami
9-1
9
Ole Miss
8-2
10
Georgia
8-2
11
Tennessee
8-2
12
Boise State
9-1
13
SMU
9-1
14
BYU
9-1
15
Texas A&M
8-2
16
Colorado
8-2
17
Clemson
8-2
18
South Carolina
7-3
19
Army
10-0
20
Tulane
9-2
21
Arizona State
8-2
22
Iowa State
8-2
23
Missouri
7-3
24
UNLV
8-2
25
Illinois
7-3
Of course, many college football fans were quick to point out the inconsistencies of the playoff committee.
First of all, the College Football Playoff committee elected to jump Alabama over Miami for beating Mercer. The Hurricanes were on a bye week and, yet, they dropped, for absolutely no reason other than brand bias.
It's not hard to see that the CFP committee has a clear bias.
Many fans argue that South Carolina should be ranked higher than No. 18. The Gamecocks have wins over two Top-25 teams — Texas A&M (15) and Missouri (23) — but it's clear that their record (7-3) is what's holding them back. They'll close out the season with Clemson on the road and an opportunity to finish 2024 with a 9-3 record.
Along those same lines, one fan pointed out the bad losses suffered by Colorado and said they believe the winner of Clemson-South Carolina deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff. Honestly, that probably won't be enough for either team to nab one of the at-large bids.
The commitee's inconsistencies do continue to be a harping point for fans. One of the biggest examples? The committee has valued head-to-head matchups in how it ranked all of the SEC teams. However, it dropped BYU below SMU, though the Cougars beat the Mustangs earlier this season.
We'll have another set of data to look at after this Saturday and it will be interesting to see what happens as conference championship races heat up.