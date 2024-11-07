Fans blown away by ESPN's decision for College GameDay celebrity pickers in Week 11
ESPN isn't holding back as it prepares for what might be the biggest College GameDay of the season.
The LSU Tigers are set to welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Baton Rouge this weekend, with the loser likely eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. With sky-high anticipation coming into this one, the company isn't holding back on its celebrity pickers.
According to reports from On3 Sports, LSU’s Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are set to make a notable appearance on ESPN College GameDay as celebrity guest pickers for Week 11. This dynamic duo, which have gone viral multiple times on social media, will join to make their picks for the upcoming games around the world of college football.
Dunne, a star gymnast and one of the most followed college athletes on social media, has become a leading figure in the NIL era, blending athletic talent with a broad online presence. Her influence goes beyond gymnastics as she represents a new wave of student-athletes balancing sports and branding.
Paul Skenes, meanwhile, left his mark on LSU’s baseball legacy by leading the team to a College World Series victory in 2023. Skenes has since made strides in professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He finished the 2024 season by being named one of Baseball Digest's Rookies of the Year for 2024, along with Luis Gil of the New York Yankees.
Of course, some fans were hoping that the show would go a different direction, bringing back former LSU and Alabama players if they were going to with a duo.
ESPN College GameDay will be live in Baton Rouge beginning at 9 a.m. E.T. through 12 p.m. E.T. The show will preview all the major matchups from around the day of college football, with an emphasis on Alabama vs. LSU.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC. The game announcers will be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), and Holly Rowe (sideline).