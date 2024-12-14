Fans issued entry warning for Army-Navy Game
Fans attending this year’s Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium were urged to plan ahead, as organizers announced enhanced security measures for the iconic matchup.
A message shared on social media advised attendees to arrive at the gates by 1:00 PM to ensure smooth entry before the 3:00 PM kickoff. The increased precautions come in light of President-elect Donald Trump’s expected attendance, adding an extra layer of preparation to the already high-profile event.
Trump, who is set to be inaugurated in January, will be taking a whole host of people with him, including Vice President Elect JD Vance.
This announcement came just days after the Army-Navy game signed a new 10-year broadcasting deal with CBS Sports, ensuring the network remains the home of "America’s Game" through 2038. CBS has been the exclusive broadcaster of the rivalry since 1996, celebrating the cadets, midshipmen, and the traditions that make this game a national treasure.
David Berson, President & CEO of CBS Sports, expressed his pride in continuing the partnership, noting that the game represents far more than just football. “We are privileged to document the extraordinary stories of the cadets and midshipmen on and off the field,” he said, promising to honor the rich history and traditions of the service academies.
As the teams prepare for battle on the field, the Army-Navy game remains a symbol of service and camaraderie. From the spirited cheers of the crowd to the postgame singing of alma maters, this annual tradition is about more than the final score.
Fans watching on CBS can expect the full experience of one of college football’s most meaningful rivalries, while those in attendance will face stricter security as they soak in the historic atmosphere.
As we shared, the Army-Navy game takes place at 3:00 p.m. E.T. today, and will be televised on CBS.