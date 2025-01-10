Fans react to Notre Dame punching ticket to the national championship

Fans are buzzing after Notre Dame punched its ticket to the national championship.

Led by Marcus Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have a chance to compete for a national title for the first time since 1988 after a massive victory over Penn State on Thursday evening.

The Fighting Irish fell down early, trailing 10-3 at halftime, but the second half was a totally different story. Notre Dame committed to running the ball and the offense came alive. Though the defense gave up some points in the fourth quarter, they came through time and time again when they were needed most — including a massive interception of Drew Allar with just 0:33 remaining to set up the game-winning field goal for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame will now move on to the national championship game in Atlanta. The Irish will play the winner of Texas and Ohio State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, January 25.

#Weare.... out of the CFB playoffs — Wealth Warrior (@WealthWarri0r) January 10, 2025

I’m in tears 😭 we made it — Cody (@CodyVisuals) January 10, 2025

Oh My God!! You guys did it!!!



Playing for the Natty!! Let’s go!#GoIrish — Rob McGuire (@robmcguire4372) January 10, 2025

From losing to NIU to going to the natty



What a turnaround. Props to Freeman. You’ve got my support against OSU or Texas. — x-HEISMANBUFFS (10-7) (9-5)🦬 (@buffsownU15) January 10, 2025

What a great hard fought tough win. Been a fan since 1990. This team has the heart & grit to win one more unlike the 2012 team. Make your fan bases dreams come true & get one more in Atlanta next Monday night — HEART OF A CHAMPION NOTRE DAME (@colts12pacers24) January 10, 2025

Imagine telling someone after this game that Notre Dame would be in the National Championship pic.twitter.com/DPUmwo6tpe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2025

The last time that Notre Dame played in a national championship was back during the 2012 season when they were met by Nick Saban's Alabama team. The result? A 42-14 blowout of the Irish. Now, Notre Dame will have a chance to right that ship 12 years later. Of course, some fans don't believe that's going to happen.

We really gotta watch Notre Dame get destroyed in another national championship pic.twitter.com/7oZWQhQLlZ — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 10, 2025

Notre Dame in the national championship game pic.twitter.com/RCjBRInnJd — Nico (@elitetakes_) January 10, 2025

While praising Marcus Freeman, many fans and analysts couldn't help but take some shots at Brian Kelly, who parted from Notre Dame to take over as the head coach of LSU.

“I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship,” Brian Kelly said in April 2022 after leaving Notre Dame for LSU.



Notre Dame will play for a national championship in 11 days. LSU has not made the CFP since Kelly took over. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 10, 2025

Imagine being an LSU fan realizing Brian Kelly was what was holding Notre Dame back the whole time pic.twitter.com/551TQBinRd — . (@J0nesToChina) January 10, 2025

As the discourse continues, it will be interesting to see how Notre Dame matches up with its opponent — whether it be Texas or Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish have proven that they are legitimate, with wins now over Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State, and we'll have to see if Riley Leonard and Co. have what it takes to pull off the storybook ending.

For now, though, Notre Dame fans rejoice.

Read More