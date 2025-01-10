Fans react to Notre Dame punching ticket to the national championship

Fans are buzzing after Notre Dame punched its ticket to the national championship.
Led by Marcus Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have a chance to compete for a national title for the first time since 1988 after a massive victory over Penn State on Thursday evening.
The Fighting Irish fell down early, trailing 10-3 at halftime, but the second half was a totally different story. Notre Dame committed to running the ball and the offense came alive. Though the defense gave up some points in the fourth quarter, they came through time and time again when they were needed most — including a massive interception of Drew Allar with just 0:33 remaining to set up the game-winning field goal for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame will now move on to the national championship game in Atlanta. The Irish will play the winner of Texas and Ohio State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, January 25.
The last time that Notre Dame played in a national championship was back during the 2012 season when they were met by Nick Saban's Alabama team. The result? A 42-14 blowout of the Irish. Now, Notre Dame will have a chance to right that ship 12 years later. Of course, some fans don't believe that's going to happen.
While praising Marcus Freeman, many fans and analysts couldn't help but take some shots at Brian Kelly, who parted from Notre Dame to take over as the head coach of LSU.
As the discourse continues, it will be interesting to see how Notre Dame matches up with its opponent — whether it be Texas or Ohio State.
The Fighting Irish have proven that they are legitimate, with wins now over Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State, and we'll have to see if Riley Leonard and Co. have what it takes to pull off the storybook ending.
For now, though, Notre Dame fans rejoice.